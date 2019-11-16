Alice Louise Coburn
BETHEL - Alice Louise Coburn 85, of Bethel, NC, died Thursday November 14, 2019 at Edgecombe Health and Rehab of Tarboro.
She was born February 12, 1934 in Edgecombe County to the late Archie and Nannie Bullock Coburn she was a graduate of East Carolina University, and worked 30 years for the Pitt County Register of Deeds. Ms. Coburn was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she served as choir member for many, many years, she was also active with the Girl Scouts, the Sallie Tucker Book Club, and was a Gem Collector. She is survived by many cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday November 17, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dalmus Ayers will officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the fellowship hall at the church.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 16, 2019