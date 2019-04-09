Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Louise Garris. View Sign





GREENVILLE - Alice Louise Garris, 75, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Asher Panton and her brother, Jimmy Garris. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.



Alice, a native of Greenville, received a nursing degree from Rex Hospital and served as a nurse in the US Air Force for several years. Following her military service, she returned to Greenville where she worked as a nurse for DuPont, retiring after 28 years of service. She also worked as a nurse for Family Practice and ECU Women's Clinic.



Alice was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a compassionate person who was always more concerned about others than herself. In 2011 Alice was blessed to be a recipient of a liver transplant. She cherished all of the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and her transplant greatly increased those opportunities.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Jane Garris, brother, Alfred Earl Garris and his wife, Kathy.



She is survived by her: son, Ronnie Binkley of Wilson; daughter, Brandy Binkley of Greenville; granddaughters, Allison Binkley and Erin Binkley; brother, Jimmy Garris and wife, Carolyn of Greenville; and sister, Patricia Garris of Greenville.



Memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Dept. of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.



Arrangements made by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

