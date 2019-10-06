Alice Marie Wade Smith
WINTERVILLE - Alice Marie Wade Smith, 93 of Winterville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother,great-grandmother,great-great grandmother, sister and friend.
Alice retired as Postmaster in Grifton and was President of the Auxiliary and a member of the Kinston American Legion. She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey & Rosa Wade, husband Hubert James Smith and daughter Hilda Patterson.
Alice is survived by her children Martha Hollis and husband Tom, HJ Smith and wife Cookie, Judy Johnson and husband Buddy and Vicki Sutton, grandchildren John Hollis and wife Michelle, Robert Hollis and wife Shalon, Rich Rose and wife Amelia, Kevin Rose and wife Jennifer, Jason Smith, Erin Hilling and husband Andrew, Tyler Johnson, Tammy Clements and husband David, Heather Hardison and husband Clifton and Gretchun Hite and husband Jimmy, 12 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12:30pm-2:00pm with funeral beginning at 2:00pm. Graveside will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 6, 2019