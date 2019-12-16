Allen Ray Hudson
GREENVILLE - Mr. Allen Ray Hudson, 75, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, December 17 at 12:30 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:00 am.
Mr. Hudson was a Pitt County native, retired from construction work, enjoyed his garden, and hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Allen Hudson and Juanita Mills Hudson McGowan, stepson Wayne "Steve" Smith, and sister Betty Jean Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Lula Hudson, daughter Connie Hudson Howington and husband David, son Rex Hudson, stepdaughters Wanda Biggs and husband Archie, Jenny Alphin and husband Billy, sister Lois Anthony, and grandchildren, great-children, and nieces and nephews.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 16, 2019