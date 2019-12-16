Allen Ray Hudson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Ray Hudson.
Service Information
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
27834
(252)-752-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum
Obituary
Send Flowers

Allen Ray Hudson

GREENVILLE - Mr. Allen Ray Hudson, 75, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, December 17 at 12:30 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:00 am.

Mr. Hudson was a Pitt County native, retired from construction work, enjoyed his garden, and hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Allen Hudson and Juanita Mills Hudson McGowan, stepson Wayne "Steve" Smith, and sister Betty Jean Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Lula Hudson, daughter Connie Hudson Howington and husband David, son Rex Hudson, stepdaughters Wanda Biggs and husband Archie, Jenny Alphin and husband Billy, sister Lois Anthony, and grandchildren, great-children, and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.