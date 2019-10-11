Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Deaver "Louise" Sauls. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 1:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alma "Louise" Deaver Sauls



SIMPSON - Alma "Louise" Deaver Sauls, 96, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, N.C. with family members at her bedside.



The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, followed by a graveside at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Louise was born in Edgecombe County to Joseph F. Deaver and Clara Bright Deaver. Her family moved to Simpson, when she was a small child, to be near her maternal grandparents. Her father died when she was four. At that time she and the rest of her family went to live with her mother's brother and sister-in-law in the house that her grandfather had built in Simpson, in 1919. Louise's mother passed away in 1932. From that time on, she, her sisters and brother were raised by their Uncle Richard "Lolly" Vick and his wife Fannie "Aunt Crick".



Louise had a very close relationship with her sisters and brother. They were her best friends. She was especially close to her brother Joe and her sister Verna Louise played the guitar and the accordion, when she was young. She and Verna loved to sing. They were known for making up funny little songs sung to the tune of some popular song. They would say how different things were when they were young. Then, young people would get together at each other's houses to play games, make fudge or pull candy (taffy), and to sing and dance.



Louise married Clyde C. Sauls in 1947. At that time, there was a train depot in Simpson, where passenger trains as well as freight trains came through the town. She and Clyde met because of his work on the railroad. After they were married, they made their home in the house where she had grown up in Simpson. Louise was a dedicated employee of Union Carbide for 40 years, until her retirement. She was also a lifelong member of Salem Methodist Church in Simpson.



She loved animals. She was a friend to all the stray cats in Simpson. They always knew therewould be cat food on her porch for them. She loved her house and never forgot it; even when dementia caused her to forget almost everything else. She spent most of her life in her house, near family and friends. It was the place she was happiest.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde C. Sauls; brother, Joseph F. Deaver; and sisters, Myrtle Rodgers Williams, Beatrice Rodgers Boyd and Verna M. Deaver Johnson Hall.



She is survived by her daughter Nancy Sauls and husband, Ernie Loudermilk of Ayden; five grandchildren, Johnna Miller of Arlington, VA, Melissa Miller of Greenville, Aaron Miller and wife Misi, of North Garden, VA, Heidi Miller of Rocky Mount, and Justin Loudermilk of Seattle, WA; three great-grandchildren, India West Silverthorne, Maxwell Loucks and Noah Miller; and one great great-grandchild Brayden Silverthorne.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017; or to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living at West Arlington for the care they gave to Alma over the past 6 years. Also, a special thanks to the staff of SECU House in Smithfield for their gentle care during the last few weeks of her life.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

