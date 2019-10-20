Alton James Cannon
GRIFTON - Mr. Alton James Cannon, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday October 18, 2019.
The funeral will be held at 2:00pm on Monday October 21, 2019 in Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow the service in St. Johns Church Cemetery in Grifton, NC.
Alton was born in Lenoir County and spent most of his life in the Grifton community. He just recently retired from farming after 45 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He was chairman of the Johnson Milltail Drainage Commission and owner/operator of Cannon's Septic Tank Service in Grifton. Above all of his accomplishments, was his family that he truly loved above anything else.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Dorothy Mae Cannon. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Glenda Cannon, of the home; daughter, Sherry Cannon Ammons and husband, Fred, of Zebulon; two sons, Joseph Alton Cannon and James Caleb Cannon, both of Grifton; two grandchildren, Amber and Clara Cannon and one sister, Cindy Cadwell and husband, Charles, of Raleigh.
Flowers are welcome or Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Grifton or Berean Baptist Church in Ayden.
You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.
As published in The Daily Reflector
