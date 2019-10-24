Alton "Big Jim" Morris



RALEIGH - Mr. Alton "Big Jim" Morris died peacefully at Pruitt Health Facility, Raleigh NC on October 21, 2019 in at the age of 80 years old.



Alton Morris is survived by four sister-in-laws and a host of nieces and nephews.



Alton Morris was born on July 27, 1939 in Lenoir County, NC to the late John and Lizzie Brimage Morris. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1959 and then served in the United States Air Force for four years before completing 30 years of civil service to the federal government.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Temple AME Zion Church in Grifton, NC with a military burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC. Reverend Garrick Witherspoon will officiate the ceremony. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden, NC. The family will greet friends at 4819 Chapman Drive, Grifton, NC. As published in The Daily Reflector

