Alvin "Al" Joseph Doublet
BLUFFTON - Colonel Alvin (Al) Joseph Doublet, USMC, Retired passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 91.
Al was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He left there in 1948 and spent 34 years of his adult life serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. In 1951, as a Staff Sergeant, he was a drill instructor at Parris Island during the peak of the Korean War. He completed the Basic School in Quantico, Virginia and received a temporary commission as a second Lieutenant in 1953 and served with the 3rd Marine Division and 1st Marine Division during an 18-momth tour in Korea and Japan. He served three tours of duty in Okinawa and South Vietnam between 1963 and 1970. He served in all three Marine Divisions as mortar and rifle platoon commander, company commander, battalion operations officer and battalion commander, as well as performing staff duty at post and stations and Marine Corps Headquarters in Washington, DC. He retired as Commandant, Marine Corps Barracks, Yokosuka Naval Base, Yokosuka, Japan. He was a graduate of the Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, the United Kingdom Joint Services Staff College and the US Air Force Air War College.
While on active duty, Al also acquired an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and a graduate degree from American University, obtained through the Marine Corps Off-Duty Education Program. His personal decorations include the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and the Joint Services Commendation Medal. He is authorized to wear the Presidential and Navy Unit Commendations as well as a number of other campaign medals. After retiring from active duty, Al served as Executive Assistant of the Marine Corps Association, taught briefly at the junior college level, worked with and contributed to numerous charitable organizations and enjoyed many rounds of golf with his family and friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton, on Monday November 25, 2019 at 10:30 am. An internment ceremony will be held at the Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, Virginia at a later date.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Alice Frisch Doublet, originally of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his daughters, Debra (Allan) Clark of Bluffton, South Carolina and Christine (Allen) Hahn of Greenville, North Carolina; his son Louis Doublet of Katy TX; his grandchildren Jennifer Clark of Little Rock, Arkansas and Jillian (Matt) Davis of Kennesaw, Georgia and his great grandson Connor Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluffton Self Help ( https://www.blufftonselfhelp.org/donate ) or to your .
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 1, 2019