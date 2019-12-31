Amos Joyner Tyson
FARMVILLE - Amos Joyner Tyson, age 82, died Sunday, December 29, 2019.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary T. Smith of Farmville, and Sally T. Mozingo of Greenville; and a granddaughter, Lacy Allen of Washington.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist church, c/o Darlene Neal, 3256 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, NC 27834.
