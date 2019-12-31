Amos Joyner Tyson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amos Joyner Tyson.
Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Obituary
Send Flowers

Amos Joyner Tyson

FARMVILLE - Amos Joyner Tyson, age 82, died Sunday, December 29, 2019.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary T. Smith of Farmville, and Sally T. Mozingo of Greenville; and a granddaughter, Lacy Allen of Washington.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist church, c/o Darlene Neal, 3256 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, NC 27834.

Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 31, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.