Andrew Tyler Williamson



GREENVILLE - Andrew Tyler Williamson, age 24, lost his battle with the disease of depression on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Greenville, NC.



Tyler was the beloved son of Angie Arneach Carter, of Georgetown, SC, and Read and Emily Williamson, of Greenville, NC. He was born on March 23, 1995. Tyler was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, on his mother's side, and took great pride in being a part of the Wolf Clan.



Tyler was born in Sylva, NC. He moved to Greenville at 18 months old. He was the first of four siblings to attend Jarvis Preschool, and then graduated from Eastern Elementary, E.B. Aycock Middle School, and J. H. Rose High School. Tyler entered and completed his studies at the International Dive Institute, in Charleston, SC, after high school. His lifelong love of animals, however, saw him most happy working at the St Francis Animal Center, in Georgetown, SC. After moving back to Greenville, Tyler was employed with Ron Ayers Motorsports.



Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn Ready Williamson. He left behind three beloved siblings, Katie (Western Carolina University), Mitch, and Matthew (Greenville, NC). He also left behind grandparents, James Williamson (Greenville), Ronald and Sarah Mitchelson (Greenville), and Richard and Melissa Arneach (Sylva, NC). He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. These include Matthew and Mary Mitchelson (Kennesaw, GA), and their children Liam and Emma, John and Fernie Mitchelson (Apex, NC), and their children Luke and Madeline, Karen Williamson Ramey (Richmond, VA), and her children Caroline and Jack, and James "Ricky" Arneach.



A memorial service was held for Tyler at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on January 10, 2020. Father John Porter-Acee officiated. The family sincerely appreciates the love and support from the congregation of St. Timothy's.



Tyler was a kind, gentle spirit, and loved by everyone who knew him. His heart extended especially to animals in need. Those wishing to make a charitable donation in Tyler's name are invited to consider your local humane society or St. Frances Animal Center, 125 Ridge St, Georgetown, SC 29440. A donations page in Tyler's name has been established for St. Frances of Georgetown, on facebook.



If you or someone you love are suffering, please call 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. You are not alone. As published in The Daily Reflector

