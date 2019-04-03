The Daily Reflector

Angel Shelly Baker (1976 - 2019)
  • "My sincerest condolences to the family at this difficult..."
  •  
    - Uhronda Baker
  • "Love you and will miss you my dear sister."
    - Renata Simmons

Angel Shelly Baker

GREENVILLE - Ms. Angel Shelly Baker, 42, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pentecostal Temple Holy Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Funeral Home
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-9995
Funeral Home Details
