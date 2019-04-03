Angel Shelly Baker
GREENVILLE - Ms. Angel Shelly Baker, 42, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pentecostal Temple Holy Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
