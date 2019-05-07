Ann Murphy Parker
FARMVILLE - Ann Murphy Parker, age 82, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 8, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Parker was a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Richard Parker; and a son, Johnnie Richard "Ricky" Parker Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Parker Summerlin of Farmville; grandchildren, Kevin Summerlin and Megan Summerlin and special friend, Tyler Shirley; great-grandchildren, Clay Summerlin and special friend, Regan Scheu, Dyelan Austin, Kacie Summerlin, and James "J.J." Jackson; and special friend, Rebecca Webb.
Flowers are welcome but those desiring to make a memorial may please Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 694, Farmville, NC 27828 or . Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from May 7 to May 8, 2019