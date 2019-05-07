The Daily Reflector

Ann Murphy Parker

Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • "I am extending my condolences to the. Family and friends of..."
Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Farmville Funeral Home Chapel
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Farmville Funeral Home Chapel
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ann Murphy Parker

FARMVILLE - Ann Murphy Parker, age 82, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 8, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Parker was a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Richard Parker; and a son, Johnnie Richard "Ricky" Parker Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Parker Summerlin of Farmville; grandchildren, Kevin Summerlin and Megan Summerlin and special friend, Tyler Shirley; great-grandchildren, Clay Summerlin and special friend, Regan Scheu, Dyelan Austin, Kacie Summerlin, and James "J.J." Jackson; and special friend, Rebecca Webb.

Flowers are welcome but those desiring to make a memorial may please Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 694, Farmville, NC 27828 or . Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.