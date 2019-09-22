Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette "Posey" Mann. View Sign Service Information Christian Chapel Church-Christ 7464 Prison Camp Road Williamston, NC 27892 (252) 795-4941 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christian Chapel Church of Christ Prison Camp Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annette "Posey" Mann



ROBERSONVILLE - On Friday morning, September 20, 2019, Annette "Posey" Mann went to be with her Lord and Savior after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 4th, 1936 in Atlanta, Ga and was a firecracker all of her life. She loved living for the Lord and working hard in whatever she put her mind to.



She is the daughter of Sam and Eclida "Edwards" Posey who have preceded her in death. She is the wife and lifelong partner of Russell C Mann. Annette leaves behind 2 daughters, Nona Mann Maysey and Nannette Mann Philips with husband Scott Phillips.



Even though everyone under the age of 35 calls her "Granny", she left behind 7 grandchildren; Everett Maysey, Jennifer Hopkins, Jessica Clevenger, Stephanie Davis, Daniel Snow, Russell Maysey and Dallas Phillips. There are currently 6 great grandchildren; Isaiah, Oliver, Jensen, Samuel, Dakota, and Asher.



She spent her life supporting her husband in ministries across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. They currently serve at the Oak Grove Church of Christ outside of Robersonville, NC. She loved gardening and cooking. Many people can say they have sat at her table and eaten like a King/Queen. She was full of love for everyone she met.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 beginning at 2pm at the Christian Chapel Church of Christ on Prison Camp Rd. There will be a fellowship time with finger foods after the service.



Annette "Posey" MannROBERSONVILLE - On Friday morning, September 20, 2019, Annette "Posey" Mann went to be with her Lord and Savior after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 4th, 1936 in Atlanta, Ga and was a firecracker all of her life. She loved living for the Lord and working hard in whatever she put her mind to.She is the daughter of Sam and Eclida "Edwards" Posey who have preceded her in death. She is the wife and lifelong partner of Russell C Mann. Annette leaves behind 2 daughters, Nona Mann Maysey and Nannette Mann Philips with husband Scott Phillips.Even though everyone under the age of 35 calls her "Granny", she left behind 7 grandchildren; Everett Maysey, Jennifer Hopkins, Jessica Clevenger, Stephanie Davis, Daniel Snow, Russell Maysey and Dallas Phillips. There are currently 6 great grandchildren; Isaiah, Oliver, Jensen, Samuel, Dakota, and Asher.She spent her life supporting her husband in ministries across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. They currently serve at the Oak Grove Church of Christ outside of Robersonville, NC. She loved gardening and cooking. Many people can say they have sat at her table and eaten like a King/Queen. She was full of love for everyone she met.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 beginning at 2pm at the Christian Chapel Church of Christ on Prison Camp Rd. There will be a fellowship time with finger foods after the service.As published in The Daily Reflector

