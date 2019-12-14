Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Bruce House Hines. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Bruce House Hines



WINTERVILLE - Annie Bruce House Hines, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 pm at Winterville FWB Church. Burial will follow in the Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 - 3 pm at the church and Saturday from 12 - 4 pm at her home. Annie was born March 3, 1928, in Sparta, Edgecombe County, daughter of Bruce and Mary Pollard House. They moved to Pitt County in 1936 and she was a lifelong resident of Winterville.



Annie was a graduate of Winterville High School. She worked as a bookkeeper at McClellan Stores. She married Clyde Morgan Hines in 1948 and became a homemaker and mother. After his death in 1981, she worked for A. W. Ange and Co. until they closed the general store in 1992. She also worked for Bridal Boutique, Inc. until they closed.



Annie was a member of Winterville FWB Church and the Willing Worker's Sunday School Class. Her other affiliations included the Woman's Auxiliary and Three Score and More of Winterville FWB Church, Silver Stream Council # 48 Degree Pocohontas, SCF Fellowship of Emmanuel FWB Church, and Tuesday's Children of Rose Hill FWB Church.



Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years in 1981, their daughter, Judy in 1952 and daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Hines, 2008. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Morgan Hines and wife Wanda, of Belhaven; Jimmy Dwayne Hines and wife Amy, of Winterville; daughter, JoAnn Hines Pennington and husband Bobby of Winterville; grandsons, Robert Todd Pennington and wife Sara of Greenville; Christopher William Hines and wife Ashley of Greenville; Jared Brett Pennington and wife Amy of Winterville; and granddaughters, Ashley Morgan Piner and husband, Rex, of Winterville; Crystal and husband, Neal Ahearn, and Carol Beth Allen, of Belhaven. Annie was affectionately known as Grannie Bruce to her great-granddaughters, Chloe Morgan Lewis, Haleigh Ray Hines, Ellison Grace Pennington, Annalise Grey Pennington, Olivia Morgan Hines, Allie Davis, Alana Ahearn, and Abby Piner; great-grandsons, Carter Wyatt Allen, Jackson Piner, and Jack Morgan Davis. She is also survived by brothers, Billie House of Raleigh, Ronald House and wife Mildred of Stedman; sisters, Sue Grady of Greenville, and Lucy Oakley of Farmville; brother-in-laws, Dean Hines and Alton Hines; sister-in-laws, Barbara Jean Joyner, Louise Hines, Lorraine Hines, and Barbara Corbett, all of Pitt County.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to OFWB International Foreign Missions, PO Box 39, Ayden, NC 28513.



Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden, NC.



