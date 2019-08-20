Guest Book View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Mae Spain



GREENVILLE - Annie Mae Spain, age 90, a former resident of Bath, NC and more recent resident of MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Greenville, NC passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.



The funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Greg Rogers. A private family burial service will follow with Hayes Askew, Aaron Spain, Seth Glancy, Zack Glancy, Bob Cordon, and Derick Cordon serving as pallbearers



Mrs. Spain was born in Beaufort County on October 24, 1928 to the late Robert and Annie Purvis. She attended Bath Schools and was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's business for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Washington, N.C. prior to moving to Greenville, N.C. She was married to Elmer Grady Spain who predeceased her in death on July 18, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Alice Bonner, Jeanette Murray, Howell Golden Paul, Phillip Paul, Thorn Paul, Wilbert Paul, Agnes Pendergraph, Audrey Sarno, Tillie Slade, and her Anna Radcliffe.



She is survived by her children: Glenda Spain Askew, (Keith) and Charles Grady Spain of Greenville, N.C. and her three special grandchildren: Taylor Hayes Askew (Hayes), Charles Aaron Spain, (Chelsea), Mary Anna Radcliffe, and her three great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.



Her children thought she was the most kind and considerate mother ever. She was very devoted to her children and husband. She was a strong woman of faith and raised her children to love and trust in God. She loved traveling with her husband and friends during retirement and spending time at her beach house. She was a great provider and care-giver and had a very sweet and gentle spirit. While at the nursing home, she loved going to bingo and karaoke.



Visitation will be held at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory on 900 John Small Avenue Washington, N.C. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or anytime at the home of Glenda and Keith Askew, 1659 Trails End, Greenville, N.C.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Director at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation, MacGregor Downs Road, Greenville, N.C. or James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital, 2102 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, N.C. 27858.



Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Spain family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

