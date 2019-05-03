Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Ruth Adams Barnes. View Sign Service Information Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations 3205 E 10Th St Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-355-9995 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations 3205 E 10Th St Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church Greenville , NC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Ruth Adams Barnes



GREENVILLE - Annie Ruth Adams Barnes transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on October 8, 1926 to the late Issac William and Carrie Teel Adams.



Annie Ruth was educated in the Pitt County Schools and graduated from the Bethel Union High School in May 1944. Upon high school graduation, she matriculated at the DeShazor's Beauty School in Durham, NC and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1945. She was the owner and operator of Friendly Beauty Shop from 1959-2010.



Annie Ruth married the love of her life, the late Deacon Willie Edward Barnes on December 27, 1945.



At the age of twenty-two, Annie Ruth joined the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church to be with her husband. Over the years, she served St. Mary faithfully on the Mother Board, Missionary Circle, sang in the Senior Choir for over fifty years, taught the Sunday School Primary Class and was an active participant in Bible Study and the Adult Sunday School Class. In 2001, Mother Barnes organized a Senior Fellowship Program at the St. Mary MB Church and served as President until her death.



Annie Ruth was also a faithful servant of the community, having joined the Ladies Delight Chapter #10 of the Order of Eastern Star in 1961, the Cosmetologist Chapter #24 and the Greenfield Terrace Community Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family and friends, traveling to beaches and tourist attractions and attending area church and Senior Fellowship activities.



Her legacy will LIVE ON in the hearts of her children, Jimmy (Patricia) of Durham, NC, Donnie (Vonzella) of Greenville, NC, Annette of Jamestown, NC and Keisha of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Jimmy Ako (Maki) of Greensboro, NC, Joey Dean of Greensboro, NC, Tenille of Charlotte, NC, Ashli Jaroscak (Joe) of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren, Anika and Sage of Greensboro, NC; two brothers and two sisters, James A. Adams of Hampton, VA, Leroy Adams of Baltimore, MD, Velma Bratton of Thomasville, NC and Linda Joyce Adams of Greensboro, NC; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to



As published in The Daily Reflector

