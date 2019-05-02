Annie Ruth Barnes
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Annie Ruth Barnes, 92, died on April 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 2, 2019