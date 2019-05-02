The Daily Reflector

Annie Ruth Barnes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Ruth Barnes.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Send Flowers

Annie Ruth Barnes

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Annie Ruth Barnes, 92, died on April 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.