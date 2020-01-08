Anthony Thomas "Tom" Martin
GREENVILLE - Mr. Anthony Thomas "Tom" Martin, 97, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church at 11AM on Thursday. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native of New York, Mr. Martin had made his home in Greenville along with his late wife, Vera Georgiana Martin, since 1970. He was employed with Burroughs Wellcome for over 40 years retiring in 1984 and a veteran of the US Army. He was a longtime and faithful member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Mary Martin, and his wife, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Martin in 1996.
He is survived by: Son, Jeffrey Martin of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Daughters, Wendy Martin of Greenville and Dr. Candace Martin of New Zealand; Grandaughter, Brianna Martin Palin of New Zealand Sister, Virginia Johnson of Yonkers, NY. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home with a rosary service at 7:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 8, 2020