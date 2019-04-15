Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arbie Dean Taylor. View Sign





FIELD - Arbie Dean Taylor, 78, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Johnston Health in Smithfield. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11am in Homestead Memorial Gardens. Arbie will be available for viewing Monday from 12 to 4pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.



Mr. Taylor, a native of Greenville, was born May 17, 1940 to the late Claud and Lillie Mae Taylor. He attended Ayden High School, Chicod High School and East Carolina University. He was previously employed with Duke University Press as well as the US Postal Service. He enjoyed ACC sports and was an avid Duke Blue Devils and Boston Red Sox fan. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 734 as well as the Eastern Star.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary T. Nichols.



He is survived by his special friend, Mary Sue Lynch of Smithfield; sister, Vivian Taylor McLawhorn of Greenville; brother-in-law, Hilton Nichols of Winterville; aunts, Ann Smith of AL and Elsie Rogerson of Greenville; niece, Frieda Tursam of Apex; nephew, Ricky McLawhorn of Greenville; and other extended family.



