SCOTLAND NECK - Asa Gene Pittman, Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House.



He was born on September 17, 1936 to the late Joe and Clara Pittman. He was a native of Scotland Neck, where he graduated from Scotland Neck High School. He furthered his education as a student athlete at Chowan College and afterwards attended East Carolina Teacher's College.



He returned to Scotland Neck where he made his living as an owner/operator of The Curve Inn Grocery Store, with his brothers Joe Boy and Dave Pittman for 30 plus years. After he retired, he worked with Farmland Tractor, where he enjoyed dealing with customers and entertaining all of those he came in contact with. He was member of the First Baptist Church of Scotland Neck. He was also an active member of the Junior Order, previously served with the National Guard, and supported Hobgood Academy in various capacities.



Asa enjoyed watching sports, cooking, playing golf, working, a friendly card game, dancing and spending Tuesday nights cooking and telling jokes with the boys at his favorite cabin. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He was predeceased by his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Jo Ann Jackson Pittman; and his brothers, Joe Pittman, Phillip Pittman, Will Pittman, Dave Pittman, Allen Pittman, and Carey Pittman.



He is survived by his sons, Asa Gene Pittman, Jr and wife Kelly of New Bern and Timothy Lee Pittman and wife Carol of Greenville; his daughters, Eva Pittman King and husband Bill of Winterville and Vicky Pittman Warren and husband Keith of Wilson; his nine grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher, and Anderson Pittman; Julianna and Julian Pittman; Leeza and Charlie King; Bryant and Kate Warren; and his sister-in-law, Judy Jackson.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Asa's caregivers, Anne Hollowell and Linda Moore, and also a special thanks to the staff at Countryside Village in Pikeville.



A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Scotland Neck. A reception will be provided for family and friends from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Sylvan Heights Bird Park, located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way, Scotland Neck.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made directly to the First Baptist Church of Scotland Neck, P.O. Box 539, Scotland Neck, NC 27874, or directly to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or online by visiting



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Pittman family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

