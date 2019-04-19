Australia "Stray" Pettaway Lee-Dumas
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Australia "Stray" Pettaway Lee-Dumas, 86, at 309 Terrace Court, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m., at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be held Saturday, 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be held at Homestead Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her devoted son, Kemp Lee and wife Michele of Winterville, N.C.; four grandchildren, who adored her, Kemberly Ullah and husband Bilal, Kamal Lee, Kia Lee, and Levette Duharte and husband Roman, all of Greenville N.C., and a host of other grandchildren, cousins, relatives and dear friends.
