Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858





GREENVILLE - Mrs. Ayako Hayashida Prior, 92, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.



The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Burial will be private in the Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery. In addition, Mrs. Ayako's children and grandchildren will honor her memory with her family members in her home town of Kumamoto City, Japan at a later date.



Mrs. Ayako was born on Amakusa Island, Japan and grew up in Kumamoto City, Japan, where she worked as a typist and an interpreter on the US Army base, Camp Wood. It was there that she met her late husband, George W. Prior. As a military wife, she lived in many places over the years, including Vermont, Tokyo, and Panama, but lived most of her adult life in Fayetteville, NC, where she raised her children and cared for her disabled husband until his death.



Since 1997, she has made her home in Greenville to be closer to family. Mrs. Ayako was a gifted artist and enjoyed a variety of painting styles, including oil, watercolors, pastels, and Japanese sumi-e ink painting. She was awarded a fifth degree as a Master Japanese calligrapher. She was involved for many years in the Arts Council of Fayetteville, the Watercolor Society of NC, and the Fayetteville Museum of Art, and she enjoyed participating in events at the Greenville Museum of Art. Mrs. Ayako also enjoyed the Pitt County Senior Center and shopping at the local farmer's market. Affectionately known as "Nana" by her grandchildren, she loved cooking for and spending time with her family.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ayako was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and a brother.



She is survived by her son, Dr. Stephen A. Prior and wife, Judith A. Prior, of Auburn, AL; daughter, Dr. Linda P. Bolin and husband, Dr. Paul Bolin, Jr., of Greenville; grandchildren, Benjamin S. Prior of Auburn, AL, Sarah Jessica Bolin of Raleigh, NC, Elizabeth M. Prior of Blacksburg, VA, and Wesley P. Bolin of Greenville; nephew, Mitsuhiro Goto of Osaka, Japan and his children, Takumi, Sari, and Jun, all of Tokyo, Japan; niece, Kayoko Hosokawa of Kanazawa, Japan; a number of her late husband's family in Burlington, VT; and longtime friend and caregiver, Mary Maye of Greenville.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Annette Kilpatrick and all of her caregivers over the years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NC Museum of Art,



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

