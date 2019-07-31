Barbara Ann Tyler

Service Information
Dale Memorial Park
10201 NEWBYS BRIDGE RD
Chesterfield, VA
23832
(804)-748-5843
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Harvest Baptist Church
9821 S. Redfield Dr.
Amelia Ct. Hse, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Harvest Baptist Church
9821 S. Redfield Dr
Amelia Ct. Hse, VA
View Map
Obituary
Barbara Ann Tyler

CHESTERFIELD - Barbara Ann Tyler, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ernest Tyler and her brother, Johnny Ray Evans. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Roxie Evans

She is survived by her children, Pam Poindexter (Greg), Kirk Tyler, Jeff Tyler (Rhonda) and Barry Tyler (Vivian); 11 grandchildren, Tyler Poindexter (Natalie), Ryan Poindexter (Constance), Rachel Ngeam (Adam), Kirk Tyler, II, Lindsey Tyler, Korey Tyler, Kendall Tyler, Evan Tyler, Kaley Tyler, Delaney Tyler and Mallory Tyler; 4 great-grandchildren, Owen, Troy, Tek and Walker; and her siblings, James Evans (Janis) and Dorothy Hudson (Lloyd). Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Winterville High School in NC and retired from the Chesterfield Technical Center after more than 25 years of service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grace Harvest Baptist Church, 9821 S. Redfield Dr., Amelia Ct. Hse, VA 23002. A Graveside Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the graveside at 2 p.m. at Grace Harvest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at Grace Harvest.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 31, 2019
