Barbara Ann Tyler
CHESTERFIELD - Barbara Ann Tyler, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ernest Tyler and her brother, Johnny Ray Evans. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Roxie Evans
She is survived by her children, Pam Poindexter (Greg), Kirk Tyler, Jeff Tyler (Rhonda) and Barry Tyler (Vivian); 11 grandchildren, Tyler Poindexter (Natalie), Ryan Poindexter (Constance), Rachel Ngeam (Adam), Kirk Tyler, II, Lindsey Tyler, Korey Tyler, Kendall Tyler, Evan Tyler, Kaley Tyler, Delaney Tyler and Mallory Tyler; 4 great-grandchildren, Owen, Troy, Tek and Walker; and her siblings, James Evans (Janis) and Dorothy Hudson (Lloyd). Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Winterville High School in NC and retired from the Chesterfield Technical Center after more than 25 years of service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grace Harvest Baptist Church, 9821 S. Redfield Dr., Amelia Ct. Hse, VA 23002. A Graveside Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the graveside at 2 p.m. at Grace Harvest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at Grace Harvest.
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 31, 2019