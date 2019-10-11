Barbara Buck Moore
WINTERVILLE - Barbara Buck Moore, 62, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden.
Barbara was retired from Thermo Fischer Scientific in Greenville. She loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dene and Virginia Hopper; and 2 brothers, Danny Buck and Hank Buck.
She is survived by her two sons, Danny Moore and wife, Karen, of Hickory, NC, and Robert Moore and wife, Buffy, of Ayden; grandchildren, Robin, Abigail, Caleb, Ian, and Madelyn Moore; brother, Rudolph Buck and wife, Debbie, of Greenville; sister, Deborah Mishue and husband, Don, of Hickory, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 11, 2019