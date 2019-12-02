Barbara Curry Livingston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Curry Livingston.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Curry Livingston

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Barbara Curry Livingston, 90, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Rex R. Livingston; husband of 23 years, Rex D. Curry; and companion of 10 years, Ralph T. Johnston.

She is survived by her: son, Brian D. Curry and wife, Julie, of Savannah, GA; daughter, Gail E. McDonnell and husband, Tim, of Greenville; grandson, Ryan T. McDonnell; and great-grandson, Aaron T. McDonnell, both of Greenville; and also her companion's son, which was like her son, Carl Johnston of Denton, TX.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.