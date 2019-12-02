Barbara Curry Livingston
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Barbara Curry Livingston, 90, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Rex R. Livingston; husband of 23 years, Rex D. Curry; and companion of 10 years, Ralph T. Johnston.
She is survived by her: son, Brian D. Curry and wife, Julie, of Savannah, GA; daughter, Gail E. McDonnell and husband, Tim, of Greenville; grandson, Ryan T. McDonnell; and great-grandson, Aaron T. McDonnell, both of Greenville; and also her companion's son, which was like her son, Carl Johnston of Denton, TX.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 2, 2019