Barbara Ross Leggett
AYDEN - Mrs. Barbara Ross Leggett, 65, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted in Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday at 11 AM.
Mrs. Leggett, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Jim and Leona Ross. She was employed as a seamstress to Belvoir Manufacturing and later at Empire Brush (Rubbermaid) in the warehouse shipping department. Mrs. Leggett had been attending Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Leggett was preceded in death by a daughter, Christie M. Leggett and two brothers, Bobby and "Little Jim" Ross.
She is survived by her: sons, Stephen Leggett and wife, Paula, of Greenville and Eric Romero of the home; five grandchildren, Nora Cannon and husband, Phillip, of Ayden; Ella Merenda Keel of Pinetops; Makayla Leggett of Williamston; Sarah Leggett of Greenville; and Joseph Leggett of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, Abigail Cannon; Mariella Lilley; and Gabriella Lilley; and sister, Fannie Peralta of Ayden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 15, 2019