Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 Funeral service 11:00 AM Hollywood Presbyterian Church

Barbara Stokes Williams



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Barbara Stokes Williams, 78, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM at Hollywood Presbyterian Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Keith Cobb. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Williams, daughter of the late John B. and Ruby Mills Stokes, was born in Pitt County. She grew up in the Portertown community and graduated from Chicod High School. In 1959 she married Curtis Williams and they moved to Virginia where they resided until his death in 1977. In Virginia she was employed as an Animal Control Officer. After returning to Portertown, she was married to William Whitehurst, former Magistrate of Pitt County, who preceded her in death in 1992.



Barbara was an Assistant Clerk of Court for Pitt County until she retired in 1998. She was a dedicated member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church where she served as Elder, XYZ chairperson, and received Woman of the Year award in 2002. Barbara participated in the Pitt County Senior Games. She was secretary of the AMF Senior Bowling League in Greenville and served on the local board association for many years beside her husband, Willie Williams, whom she married in 1994 and who survives. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Mrs. Williams was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Heather Williams Hall, and a sister-in-law, Joyce King.



She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Willie Ray Williams; sons, Stephen Williams and wife, Sherry, of Richardson, TX and David Williams and wife, Susan, of Greenville; granddaughter, Destiny Williams; step-daughters, Kimberly Dixon and husband, Tony, of Grimesland, Angela Manning and husband, James, of Chocowinity, and Lisa Johnson and husband, Tom, of Greenville; brother, Jimmy Stokes and wife, Ruth; sisters, Brenda Stancil, Elaine Dixon and husband, Mack, all of Greenville sister-in-law, Kathy Foskey; 11 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great grandchildren; special friends, Diane Craig and Jerry King; loving caregiver, Tonia Martin; and her beloved cat, Garfield.



The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at her home.



Memorials may be made to Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 NC Hwy 43 S., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

