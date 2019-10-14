Benjamin J. "Benny" Smith
GREENVILLE - Mr. Benjamin J. "Benny" Smith, 76, passed away on October 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 4 pm at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 3 pm.
Mr. Smith, son of the late Benjamin "Sarge" and Hazel Coward Smith, was a native and life time resident of Pitt County. A veteran of the Army National Guard, he was an electrician at Burroughs Wellcome, retiring in 1995. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working part-time at Greenville Marine and Goose Creek Marine.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Whichard Smith; a son, BJ Smith and wife Karen of Winterville; two grandchildren, Jordan and Elise; uncle Ed Smith; and uncle and aunt Gerald and Mary Forrest. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858 or the Pitt County Arts Council, 404 Evans Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 14, 2019