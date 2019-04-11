Benjamin "Bennie" Thomas Eastwood, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Benjamin "Bennie" Thomas Eastwood, Jr., 91, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Greenville, NC.
A private service was held Wednesday.
Bennie was born and raised in Pitt County. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean War. He worked for many years in real estate development in Pitt County.
Frances Adams would like to express her gratitude to the staff of Community Health and Hospice, Vidant Inpatient Hospice, and the staff and physicians at ECU Physicians Geriatrics for their loving and attentive care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
