Bennett Person "Pie" Walston
WALSTONBURG - Bennett Person "Pie" Walston, age 86, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Tony Glass and Janet Joyner. Interment will follow in Walstonburg Cemetery. Mr. Walston was the owner and operator of Pie's Kwik Mart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Walston; and sons-in-law, Glenn Shirley and David May.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Shirley of Farmville, Debbie May of Snow Hill, Karen Beamon and husband, Ted of Kannapolis, and Kim Williams and husband, Mike of Winterville; son, Mike Walston, and wife, Lisa of Walstonburg; sister, Betty Langston of Raleigh; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home.
Those desiring to make a memorial may please consider the Walstonburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 65, Walstonburg, NC, 27888.
As published in The Daily Reflector
