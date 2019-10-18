Bennie Fred "B.F." Wood
FARMVILLE - Bennie Fred "B.F." Wood, age 95, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 A.M. at Hollywood Cemetery by Rev. Calvin Craft. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Wood was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Quinn Wood.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Wood of the home; daughters, Glenda Holland and Debbie Wilson, both of Farmville; step-sons, Daniel Hicks of Farmville and Evan Hicks of Asheville; sisters, Joyce Hardy and Shirley Steppe, both of Farmville; grandchildren, Ric Wilson, Tonya Wilson, and Lynn Strickland; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
