Bennie Fred "B.F." WoodFARMVILLE - Bennie Fred "B.F." Wood, age 95, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 A.M. at Hollywood Cemetery by Rev. Calvin Craft. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.Mr. Wood was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II . He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Quinn Wood.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Wood of the home; daughters, Glenda Holland and Debbie Wilson, both of Farmville; step-sons, Daniel Hicks of Farmville and Evan Hicks of Asheville; sisters, Joyce Hardy and Shirley Steppe, both of Farmville; grandchildren, Ric Wilson, Tonya Wilson, and Lynn Strickland; and fifteen great-grandchildren.Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com . As published in The Daily Reflector