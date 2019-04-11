Bernice House Suggs
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice House Suggs.
GREENVILLE - Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her devoted daughters, Evelyn Suggs Biggs of Duluth, Georgia, and Sheila Suggs-Armstrong of Roswell, Georgia; one brother, Wright House of Newark, New Jersey and one sister, Mary Washington-Barrett of Lithia Springs, Georgia; four sister-in-laws, Ella House-Evans of Greenville, North Carolina, Carolyn Thornton of East Orange, New Jersey, Thelma Little of Hyattsville, Maryland, Melverlene Suggs of Durham, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Samuel Washington of Austell, Georgia; son-in-law William Edward Armstrong of Roswell, Georgia, future son-in-law Leslie Harrold Logan, Alpharetta, Georgia; three beautiful grandchildren, Lannah Suggs Biggs of Duluth, Georgia, Camille Jordan Armstrong of Roswell, Georgia, and Collin Edward Armstrong of Roswell, Georgia.
She is predeceased by her husband and best friend, Douglas Earl Suggs, her precious parents, Charlie House and Louise Dupree House; her brother Charlie House Jr., her sister Mable Evans Faulk; her son-in-law Raymond Arthur Biggs, her sister in laws, Earnestine Suggs, Farella Suggs, Hilda Suggs; brother-in-laws Othal Suggs and Willie Thornton.
A service to honor her life will be held at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. There will be a viewing at 1:00 PM and the service begins at 2:00 PM.
Condolences may be offered at 4045 Prince Charles Drive, Duluth, GA, 30097
Interment at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC.
Celebrating 80 Years
8 decades of Memories
962 months of Happiness
28,289 days of Laughter
4,184 Weeks of Joy
702,936 Hours of Love
1 Devoted Husband
2 Beautiful Daughters
3 Amazing Grandchildren
1 Blessed Life
Services entrusted to Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville, North Carolina.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5141
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 11, 2019