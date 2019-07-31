Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessi Margaret (Betty) Graham Dew. View Sign Service Information Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 131 Harris Ave Raeford , NC 28376 (910)-875-4145 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 131 Harris Ave Raeford , NC 28376 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 333 North Main Street Raeford , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bessi (Betty) Margaret Graham Dew



RALEIGH - Bessie (Betty) Margaret Graham Dew of Raleigh, NC formerly of Raeford passed away July 29, 2019.



Betty was born to George and Mary D. Graham on September 18, 1925 in Robeson County, NC. She grew up in Lumberton, NC and married the true love of her life, Harry C. Dew after a relatively short courtship. Together, they raised nine children living in Robeson and Hoke counties, and were married 49 years before Harry's passing in 1995. Betty spent 65 years as a Hoke county resident, which she described as the best years of her life. In 2016, she moved to Raleigh to live with her daughter.



Betty cared very little for material possessions; she considered her family to be her wealth. Her life was centered on family, and she was devoted to teaching her children to love God and each other. She had a quiet, but determined spirit, and she taught her children to serve others by being a servant herself. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Raeford.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and four sons: Fred Dew and wife Ellen of Fayetteville, Charles (Pete) Dew, Harry Dew, Jr., Robert (Bobby) Dew, and one grandchild, Dominic Witten.



She is survived by son Harold Dew and his wife Bettie of Greenville, daughter-in-law Joyce Dew (wife of Pete) of Fayetteville, daughter-in-law Ann Dew (wife of Harry, Jr.) of Monroe, son Ken Dew and wife Kathy of Raleigh, daughter Doris Dew of Raleigh, daughter Margaret Witten and her husband Mike of Charlotte, son Eddie Dew and wife Beverly of Raeford, 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a brother, John Graham of Charleston, SC and sister, Ada Hinson of Beaufort, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave. Raeford, NC 28376



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 333 North Main Street, Raeford. Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the: First Baptist Church, 333 North Main Street, Raeford, NC 28376.



As published in The Daily Reflector

