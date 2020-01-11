Bessie Jane Elks Briley
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Mrs. Bessie Jane Elks Briley, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care, Fredericksburg, VA.
The funeral will be conducted Sunday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Briley was a native of Pitt County, NC. After marriage, she moved to Norfolk, VA where she lived most of her adult life, and recently moved to Fredericksburg, VA. She attended Smithfield Assembly of God in Virginia.
Mrs. Briley enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Briley was preceded in death by her husband, Waiters Briley, Sr.; sons, Waiters Briley, Jr., and Johnnie Briley; parents, Roy Lee and Percy Jane Elks; brothers, Jimmie Elks, L.T. Elks, and John Elks; and a sister, Marie Elks.
She is survived by her: daughter, Tammy Pendergrass and husband, Tim, of Fredericksburg, VA; son, Dalford Briley and wife, Susan, of Camden, NC; sister, Lou Moore; and brothers, Roy Lee Elks, Jr., William Earl Elks, and Ray Elks; and 7 grandchildren, being especially close to her youngest granddaughter, Amanda Polend.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
