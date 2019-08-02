Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty B. Walston. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 2:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty B. WalstonWALSTONBURG - Elizabeth "Betty" Bynum Walston, 80, died July 31, 2019. She was born May 10, 1939, the daughter of James Wooten Bynum and Grace Elizabeth Edwards Bynum. Betty graduated from Stantonsburg High School and attended Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Betty really enjoyed her years at Queens and made lifelong friends.In 1959, Betty married Frank L. "Buzzie" Walston, Jr. They continued their education at the University of Georgia in Athens. Both graduated in 1960. Betty received a teaching degree in the spring of 1960 and later that year she began to teach at Walstonburg High School. She attended East Carolina University and received her Master's Degree in Administration. She was a principal at Snow Hill Primary. Betty was also principal at West Greene Elementary when she retired in 1997. She also served as the Personnel Director for Greene County Schools. She was a charter member in the county teacher's sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, serving as the first president of the Greene County Chapter where she enjoyed fellowship with other county teachers. She spent thirty years in the education field and was principal at three schools in Greene County. She loved teaching children and was always encouraging them to read and learn. Quick to laugh, quick to smile and to compliment others.Betty and Buzzie were high school sweethearts. They enjoyed sixty years of marriage and at the end of the day, they were soulmates. They had one child, Wade Wooten Walston born December 15, 1968. He was the love of her life. Betty enjoyed summer vacation at the beach. Later in life she enjoyed carrying her grandchildren to her place at Pine Knoll Shores. After retiring in 1997, she was never happier than when she was at the beach with her grandchildren who all called her "Mema". She loved to cook and spent many happy hours in the kitchen cooking and walking with her springer spaniel "Freckles".She was preceded in death by her father, James Wooten Bynum, and mother, Grace Edwards Bynum. Left to cherish her life and memory is her husband, Frank L. "Buzzie" Walston, Jr.; son, Wade Wooten Walston and his fiance;, Wanda Mercer Gay; and her grandchildren, Bynum Walston, Garrison Walston, and Lindy Grace Walston.A special thank you is extended to her caretakers and especially to Diane Walston, who cared for Betty for nearly eight years.Funeral services will be held 3 PM Saturday, August 3rd, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Reverend Glenn Pate officiating. Committal services will be held at the Walston Family Cemetery.The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tabernacle UMC, c/o Jane Greenup, 9909 County Home Road, Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

