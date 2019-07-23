Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Jensen Birtcil Flynn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane Jensen Birtcil Flynn



GREENVILLE - Betty Jane Jensen Birtcil Flynn, 88, died July 18, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She was born October 1, 1930 to Sigvard "Jack" Jensen and Jamie Jones Jensen in Niagara Falls, NY. Betty was an unheralded pioneer of women in the workforce. Beginning as a young mother working on the factory floor, she relied on her strength, determination, and work ethic in the early days of computer chips. She succeeded in a male dominated industry at a time when there were few women in the work force. Since there were no role models for her to follow, Betty became one for her daughters, and retired as Manager for Silicon sales. She liked to tell stories about selling silicon to Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard when their company was just a shop in a garage in California. She was also an avid quilter during her years of residence in Naples, FL and donated many quilts to the in Tampa.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, H. William Birtcil, Jr., her husband of 19 years, Stanley M Flynn, and her step-daughter Vicki Burbank. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Darnel Grandell (Peter) of West Grove, PA; Debora Kirby (Charles) of Pikeville, NC; and Dawn Raymond (Richard) of Dallas, TX; stepchildren: Jerry Flynn of Cocoa, FL; Molly Lytle (Bill) of Sand Spring, OK, and Julie King (Jim) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Christine, Carrie, Katie, Amy, Brad, Emily, Jamie, Lindsey, Katy, Caroline, Steven, Matt, Michael, Carrie, Michael, and Andrew; and 16 great-grandchildren.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no services. There will be a private service at a later date in Bradford, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the in Tampa, FL (12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612) or a charity of one's choosing. As published in The Daily Reflector

