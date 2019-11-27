Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Worthington Bryant. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Graveside service 2:00 PM Pinewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Betty Worthington Bryant, 85, of Greenville NC, wife of the late Eldridge Bryant, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 24th 2019. The graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Betty, daughter of the late Thomas and Patty Worthington, was born on June 18, 1934 in Pitt County. She was retired from White's Department Store and Roses. She was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her son Mike and wife, Jan, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy Fleming and Gloria Joyner, as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.



The family would like to offer their thanks to Peggy Fleming and Kim Joyner, as well as to the nurses and staff of Ayden Court, for all the care and compassion that was given to Betty during her stay there.



The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 PM prior to the service at the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at

Betty Worthington BryantGREENVILLE - Betty Worthington Bryant, 85, of Greenville NC, wife of the late Eldridge Bryant, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 24th 2019. The graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.Betty, daughter of the late Thomas and Patty Worthington, was born on June 18, 1934 in Pitt County. She was retired from White's Department Store and Roses. She was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star.She is survived by her son Mike and wife, Jan, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy Fleming and Gloria Joyner, as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.The family would like to offer their thanks to Peggy Fleming and Kim Joyner, as well as to the nurses and staff of Ayden Court, for all the care and compassion that was given to Betty during her stay there.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 PM prior to the service at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.