Betty Worthington Bryant
GREENVILLE - Betty Worthington Bryant, 85, of Greenville NC, wife of the late Eldridge Bryant, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 24th 2019. The graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Betty, daughter of the late Thomas and Patty Worthington, was born on June 18, 1934 in Pitt County. She was retired from White's Department Store and Roses. She was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her son Mike and wife, Jan, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy Fleming and Gloria Joyner, as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.
The family would like to offer their thanks to Peggy Fleming and Kim Joyner, as well as to the nurses and staff of Ayden Court, for all the care and compassion that was given to Betty during her stay there.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 PM prior to the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105.
