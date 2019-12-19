Beulah House Moore
GREENVILLE - Beulah House Moore, age 88 of 600 Glendale Drive, Apt. B-34, was born January 16, 1931 and departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home. Beulah was a member of Sweet Hope FWB Church from an early age. She retired from ECU Housekeeping Department after more than 30 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny House and mother, Bertha Boyd Coward and son, Ernest Leon Moore. Beulah leaves to cherish her memory; her remaining children, Carl Moore of Massachusetts, Patricia Spain of Greensboro, and Brenda Moore of the home and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.
Funeral Service will be 2pm Saturday at Sweet Hope FWB Church and a viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Professional & Excellent Services entrusted to Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 19, 2019