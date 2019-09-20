Billie Blair Rouse Morris
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Billie Blair Rouse Morris, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3 PM at Westview Cemetery in Kinston. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
Mrs. Morris, a native of Greene County, lived her early life in the Ormondsville community. She made her home near Greenville in 1961, where she farmed with her husband for a number of years. She later worked with Fieldcrest Mills, retiring in 1996. For many years, she also worked as a caregiver at Cypress Glen and other places. She continued to help others in this way until January 2019. She was a member of River of Grace Fellowship in Pactolus and had attended Pactolus Baptist Church.
Mrs. Morris was a master country cook and if you were around her and you were hungry, then it was your own fault. She loved her family fiercely and was always there to lend her precious working hands.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Morris; daughter, Judy Morris James; sons, Jerry Toby Morris and Jimmie Mack Morris; granddaughter, Anita Dawn Morris; grandson, Gary Wayne Martin; parents, Snodie and Carrie Eason Rouse; and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a son, Carl B. Morris, Jr., of the home; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to River of Grace Fellowship, 6495 US Highway 264 E., Greenville, NC 27836. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
