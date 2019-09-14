Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Farmer Funeral Chapel Funeral service 4:00 PM Farmer Funeral Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Bonita E. Whaley



AYDEN - Bonita E. Whaley, 75, of Ayden, passed away peacefully after a day of being visited by family and friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be held on Monday at 4 PM in the Farmer Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3pm.



Bonita was born in Falkland, NC on April 3, 1944 and raised in the Winterville Community. She was raised by her loving grandparents (deceased), Alfred "Zeb" and Nancy Heath. In addition to the death of her grandparents, "Mammy" and "Pa", she was also preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Tucker, formally of Petersburg, VA.



She was a proud member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church in Winterville. Bonita was not only a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, but at one point in her life, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and she worked in the field for several years. She also was a great homemaker as well as the "bookkeeper" for the family farm and rental properties for many years.



She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Leonard "Ed" Whaley; sons, Kenny Whaley and wife, Peggy, and Steve Whaley; two grandchildren and the "Apples of her eye", Kyle Whaley and wife, Sophia of Richmond, VA and Taylor Marie Whaley of Ayden, NC. She is also survived by her brothers, Larry Carl Heath and Donald Ray Heath; one sister, Earlene Heath Hollowell; and several extended family members and cousins.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

