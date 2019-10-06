Boyce Brooks Barwick
AYDEN - Boyce Brooks Barwick, 90, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
The funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 2:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. There will be a private burial in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Boyce was a member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church, Greenville. He was the former founder, owner and manager of Winterville Machine Works. He was a former owner and manager of Jeffreys Mfg. Solutions and president and an owner of Phoenix Fabrication. Boyce was also an avid golfer and one of the original founders of Ayden Golf and Country Club. He loved cooking and technology.
Boyce was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby and Sannie Barwick; grandson, Christopher Barnhill; brother, Allen Barwick; sister, Virginia Jackson; and his beloved dog, Molly.
He is survived by his: wife, Deloras Christopher Barwick; daughter, Lorelle Barwick of Winterville; sons, Brooks Barwick and wife, Myra, of Greensboro; and Jeffrey Barwick of St. Louis, MO; step-children, Terry Herndon; and Cindi Wade, both of Greensboro; grandchildren, Brandy Martin and husband, Buck; Jordan Williams and husband, Justin; and Taylor Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Cobey Martin; Carter Martin; Cloei Martin, Kynsleigh Williams; and Kasen Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 2:15 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
