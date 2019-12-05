Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brady Keith "B.K." Davis. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





WINTERVILLE - On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Mr. Brady Keith "B.K." Davis passed away peacefully at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC at the age of 62 after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).



The funeral service will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11 am at Wilkerson Funeral Home, with Law Enforcement Honors. A private graveside service will be held in the John Davis Family Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.



Brady was born August 6, 1957 in Jacksonville, NC to John Leslie Davis and Helen Small Davis.Brady was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Troy Davis.



Brady graduated from White Oak High School, Jacksonville, NC class of 1975. He went on to graduate from Coastal Carolina Community College, Jacksonville; Durham Public Safety Academy, Durham, NC; and ECU Criminal Justice and Social Work, Greenville, NC. He had a long and rewarding career in several fields of law enforcement ultimately retiring in 2010 as a Captain form Pitt County Sheriff's Department. One of the highlights of Brady's career was teaching and mentoring law enforcement students.



Brady was a proud member of the NRA. He especially enjoyed time camping with his wife and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, Brother, Son, friend, and above all a Christian.



Brady is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Bagley Davis of Winterville; son, Kevin Kent of York, SC; brother, Randy Davis and wife, Deborah, of Richmond, VA; niece, Leslie Ferguson and husband, Jordan, of Richmond, VA; and many other cherished family members and friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th, from 6:00 - 8:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th St., Greenville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the ALS Clinic, 2310 Stantonsburg Rd., Greenville, NC 27835 or Vidant Hospice C/O Vidant Medical Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27835.



Brady's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Robert Frere and the wonderfully supportive staff at the Greenville ALS Clinic, and to Dr. Tae Joon Lee, Dr. Qing Cao, and the caring and attentive staff of Vidant Palliative Care and Hospice. God bless you.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

