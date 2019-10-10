Brandon Lee Hinson
GREENVILLE - Brandon Lee Hinson, 34, passed away Saturday morning on October 5, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2pm at Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Brandon, a native of Greenville, was on the Optimist Club Little League baseball team, which won the 1997 City Championship. He attended JH Rose High School and was a painter by trade. Brandon loved to play frisbee golf, skateboard and ride trick bikes.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lillie and Muril Anderson, Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Ruby Riggs.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Jeff and Benita Hinson of Greenville; brother, Jeffrey Hinson, Jr and fiance;e Martha Price of Winterville; nephews, Joshua and Jayden Hinson; loving aunt, Valerie Sue Peaden, whom he affectionately called "Mama Sue"; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
