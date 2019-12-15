Brenda Gail Whitehurst Rogers

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park
Obituary
Brenda Gail Whitehurst Rogers

WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Brenda Gail Whitehurst Rogers, 71, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

The graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.

Brenda was a native of Martin County, living most of her life in Greenville. She was employed with Clark's Department Store for many years in Greenville and was a long time store manager of the Salvation Army in Farmville until her retirement due to disability. She was a loving wife, mother, and MeMa, who will be greatly missed.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Lorraine Wynn Whitehurst, and an infant brother.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Rogers; daughters, Bobbie Sue Dunn and husband, Scott, Misty N. Garris and significant other, Michael Butler; and son, Adam Gayhardt, all of Greenville; step-children, Steve Rogers and Michelle Huggins; grandchildren, Brandon, Alexie, Destiny, Dillon, Jr., Aubree, Jorja, May, Kamie, Jordan, Josh, Keaton, and Avery; great-granddaughter, Ellie; and sisters, Wanda Warren and husband, James, of Stokes; and Angela Jollie and husband, James, of Greenville.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 15, 2019
