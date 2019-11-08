Brenda Kay Moore

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Brenda Kay Moore

CHOCOWINITY - Ms. Brenda Kay Moore, 58, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mary Martha Missionary Baptist Church, Ernul, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 8, 2019
