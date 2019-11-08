Brenda Kay Moore
CHOCOWINITY - Ms. Brenda Kay Moore, 58, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mary Martha Missionary Baptist Church, Ernul, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 8, 2019