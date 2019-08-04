Brett Michael Heck
WINTERVILLE - Brett Michael Heck, 28, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 6:30 PM at Friends in Fellowship Christian Church in Winterville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5:30-6:30 PM, at the church.
Brett, a graduate of South Central High School, earned an Associate's Degree from Pitt Community College and had attended ECU. Brett loved sports and the beach and was a part of Friends in Fellowship Christian Church. The highlight and joy of Brett's life was spending time with his niece, Sophie. He was a hard worker, who at the time of his passing, was employed in the food service industry in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jay Michael Heck.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Sutton Heck of Winterville; brother, Alex J. Heck and wife, Mandy of Washington, NC; niece, Sophie Heck; nephews, Jackson Griffin and Gage Heck; and grandmother, Elise Snell of Greenville.
Memorials may be made to House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282; or to a .
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 4, 2019