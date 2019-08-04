Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brett Michael Heck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brett Michael Heck



WINTERVILLE - Brett Michael Heck, 28, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.



A memorial service will be held Monday at 6:30 PM at Friends in Fellowship Christian Church in Winterville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5:30-6:30 PM, at the church.



Brett, a graduate of South Central High School, earned an Associate's Degree from Pitt Community College and had attended ECU. Brett loved sports and the beach and was a part of Friends in Fellowship Christian Church. The highlight and joy of Brett's life was spending time with his niece, Sophie. He was a hard worker, who at the time of his passing, was employed in the food service industry in Greensboro, North Carolina.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jay Michael Heck.



He is survived by his mother, Sandra Sutton Heck of Winterville; brother, Alex J. Heck and wife, Mandy of Washington, NC; niece, Sophie Heck; nephews, Jackson Griffin and Gage Heck; and grandmother, Elise Snell of Greenville.



Memorials may be made to House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282; or to a .



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Brett Michael HeckWINTERVILLE - Brett Michael Heck, 28, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.A memorial service will be held Monday at 6:30 PM at Friends in Fellowship Christian Church in Winterville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5:30-6:30 PM, at the church.Brett, a graduate of South Central High School, earned an Associate's Degree from Pitt Community College and had attended ECU. Brett loved sports and the beach and was a part of Friends in Fellowship Christian Church. The highlight and joy of Brett's life was spending time with his niece, Sophie. He was a hard worker, who at the time of his passing, was employed in the food service industry in Greensboro, North Carolina.He was preceded in death by his father, Jay Michael Heck.He is survived by his mother, Sandra Sutton Heck of Winterville; brother, Alex J. Heck and wife, Mandy of Washington, NC; niece, Sophie Heck; nephews, Jackson Griffin and Gage Heck; and grandmother, Elise Snell of Greenville.Memorials may be made to House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282; or to a .Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations