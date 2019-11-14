Brooks P. Boseman
AYDEN - Brooks P. Boseman, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11am in the Edwards Cemetery, Possum Track Rd, Chocowinity. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Brooks worked many years for Richard Everett of Greenville Contractors, who was also a great friend. He was an avid hunter, NASCAR fan, enjoyed going camping at Twin Lakes Campground, and getting together with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Opal Janet Boseman; son, John Boseman; grandson, Darrell Boseman; and all of his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children, David Boseman of Greenville, Jeff Boseman and wife Rita of Bethel, Susan Lester and husband Eddie of Winterville, and Tim Boseman and wife Karen of Chocowinity; daughter-in-law, Karen Boseman of Greenville; grandchildren, Dawn, Nicholas, and Tiffany Boseman, Danny Everette, Charity and Cameron Lester, and Kimberli and Joey Jones; and eleven great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 14, 2019