Bruce Allen Bullock
GREENVILLE - Bruce Allen Bullock, 65, passed away suddenly Friday, August 16, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 4 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Bruce was born July 16, 1954 in Tarboro, North Carolina to the late Robert Braxton Bullock and Eloise Galloway Bullock. He attended Pitt Community College and East Carolina University and was a teacher at Chicod School, where he taught for 29 years. Bruce was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed umpiring girls' softball on the weekends. He will be remembered for his love of his family, his humor, and his easy going nature.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Sandra F. Bullock; children, Heather of Fayetteville, NC and son, Matt (Kalie) of Ambler, PA. Bruce was a loving grandfather of four precious grandchildren; Colton, Brookleigh, Jackson, and Logan. Other family, special to Bruce, were his mother and father-in-law, Mavis & Ray Forrest; and sister, Lisa Bullock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284; or to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
