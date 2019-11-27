Bryan Clifford Hupfeld
GREENVILLE - Bryan Clifford Hupfeld, 53, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center due to complications from a ruptured brain aneurysm.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Jarvis United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jon Strother and Rhonda Jordan. A gathering of friends will be held in the Taft Family Life Center immediately following the service. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 PM at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery near Asheboro.
Bryan was born in Baltimore, MD on March 8, 1966 and lived most of his life in North Carolina. He was a graduate of Coats High School in Coats, NC and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor's Degrees in History and Fine Arts. In 2012, Bryan made his home in Greenville, where he was currently working as assistant property manager for Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. Bryan's zest for life allowed him to spread joy and energy to the world around him.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Moore Hupfeld; daughter, Brittany Hupfeld Honeycutt and husband, Casey, of Dunn; father, Jack Hupfeld and wife, Lois; mother, Betty Ryals; sister, Debbie Messer; sister, Sandy McLeod and husband, Tommy; along with many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 5594 Pisgah Covered Bridge Road, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 27, 2019