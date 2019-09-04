Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Bruce Joyner. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM St. James United Methodist Church Tarboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin Bruce Joyner



TARBORO - Surrounded by his loving family, Calvin Bruce Joyner died peacefully on August 30th, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Pitt County, NC and was raised on farms and in a family owned country store business near Farmville, NC.



He graduated from Farmville High School in 1956 and was employed by Carolina Telephone Company in Fayetteville NC. There he met and married the one true love of his life, Sandra Gail Crouch. During his 38 year career they moved to various assignments throughout eastern North Carolina and in Kansas City, Missouri. He returned to Tarboro, NC in 1984 and retired with Sprint Communications in 1994. He always deeply loved and supported his family in every way, and his devoted marriage with Sandra endured for 57 years. He was a long time member of St. James United Methodist Church in Tarboro and a member of the Tarboro Golden K.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandra, daughter Cynthia Gail and husband Michael Taylor of Clayton, NC, son Jay Anthony Joyner and wife Sherry Joyner of Leland, NC, 4 grandchildren: Sandra Brooke Ehler and husband Chase Ehler, Michael Andrew Taylor Jr (Andy), Ashley Noelle Joyner and Joshua Bruce Joyner, 3 brothers: Robert Wayne Joyner and Adele Joyner of Hillsborough, NC, Wilbur Glenn Joyner and Glenda Joyner of Tarboro, NC, Douglas Carroll Joyner and Amy Joyner of Farmville, NC and numerous nephews and nieces.



He was predeceased by his father and mother, Jarvis and Agnes Joyner, and older brother Jarvis Donald Joyner of Farmville, NC.



Final arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home located at 701 Hospital Drive in Tarboro, NC. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 6PM until 8PM on September 7th. Funeral services will be conducted by Reverends Nathen Wittman and Caswell Shaw at St. James United Methodist Church in Tarboro, North Carolina on September 8th at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to St. James United Methodist Church, 211 E. St. James St., Tarboro, NC 27886 or other charities of choice.



As published in The Daily Reflector

